Choona Trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill, Aashim Gulati starrer promises to be epic heist comedy drama

Jimmy Sheirgill is one of the most talented and versatile actors of Bollywood. With films such Mohabbatein, A Wednesday, Tanu Weds Manu, Special 26 in his kitty, the actor is now set to establish his position in digital projects. The trailer of his upcoming web series Choona, which is a humorous heist drama, has been launched. It has managed to impress the audience and is currently trending across social media.

Jimmy Sheirgill entertains in Choona trailer

On Tuesday, July 25, the makers of web series Choona launched the trailer on social media. In the series, actor Jimmy Sheirgill plays a politician and astrologer Shukla, who is aspiring to become a chief minister. He has a huge group of people planning a heist against him to rob his Rs. 600 crore. Jimmy’s character tells actor Aashim Gulati to immolate himself in the trailer to which he replies that he would lay down his life for him. The trailer turns into a hilarious chaos as an astrologer, an informer, a gunda, a police officer, a contractor, and a resourceful mediator, join hands against their common enemy Shukla. It ends with the line “Choona Bahut Kamaal Ki Chiz Hai, Dikhta Nahi Hai Aur Lag Bhi Jata Hai.”

Jimmy Sheirgill has shared his excitement about the series and his character. He said, “It is extremely exciting to be a part of the show that has been directed by a brilliant director, Pushpendra Nath Misra, has an amazing ensemble cast, and will be streaming on Netflix. The show has a high-spirited narrative and is extremely rich in culture which makes it a perfect watch. As a character, Shukla is quite smart and savvy. He’s unpredictable and one can never know how he will react in a situation. It’s not so easy to con Shukla, especially on his own turf. Does Shukla really get conned? Wait and watch!”

More about Jimmy Sheirgill and Aashim Gulati’s web series Choona

The director of the series Pushpendra Nath Misra talked about how the audience will be able to relate to the series and will be thoroughly entertained. He said, "Choona is grand and unique; a world that is quintessentially Indian because of elements like astrology and jugaad. It is a complete package of action, drama, romance, thrills, and comedy meant to thoroughly entertain the audience. Choona champions the power of the common man.”

The series Choona features an ensemble cast of Jimmy Shergill, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt. The epic heist comedy drama will soon premiere on Netflix.

