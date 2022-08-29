Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga First Look OUT: Check BTS glimpses from Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal's new film; WATCH

As part of its Har Din Filmy slate where it showcases its upcoming Indian content, Netflix India has shared the first look of the heist thriller, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. The video shows BTS glimpses from the shoot of the film, featuring its two lead actors Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal.

Amar Kaushik, who is known for directing hit movies like Stree and Bala, produced the project titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga with Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal playing lead roles in the film. Written by Siraj Ahmed of Netflix’s web series Ray-fame, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga was earlier supposed to be directed by Amar Kaushik but later decided to produce it instead and Ajay Singh has been given a chance to direct it. The latter is known for Amazon Prime’s horror-comedy Shaitaan Haveli.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga is a suspense thriller and will be based on the story of a diamond theft. BTS glimpses reveal that Yami Gautam will be playing the role of an officer who will uncover this suspense thriller. Sunny Kaushal’s character as a lead role remains mysterious. In the BTS glimpses, Sunny’s face is seen smeared with blood after an incident.

The Behind the Scenes glimpses keeps viewers at its toes and grips them till the end of the footage.

WATCH out the BTS glimpses here

On the Work Front: Sunny Kaushal

After assisting on both My Friend Pinto (2011) and Gunday (2014), Sunny Kaushal made his acting debut in the comedy-drama Sunshine Music Tours and Travels (2016). He went on to play supporting roles in the sports biopic Gold (2018) and leading roles in Bhangra Paa Le (2020) and Shiddat (2021). Kaushal also headlined the Amazon Prime Video series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye (2020).

In 2022, Sunny Kaushal featured alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vijay Varma in Hurdang, a love story set in the backdrop of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad. He has also completed the survival thriller Mili alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa. He will also feature opposite Yami Gautam in a suspense thriller titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga.

On the work Front: Yami Gautam

As on date, Yami Gautam is committed to appear as a protagonist in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary’s untitled social drama and will also appear in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2. Gautam's first release in 2022 was Behzad Khambata's thriller A Thursday, alongside Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni. Gautam was cast in the lead role of Naina Jaiswal, a playschool teacher who takes 16 children hostage.

Also Read: The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda look immersed in their character; Zoya Akhtar is elated