Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Teaser Out: Gear up with Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal for the biggest heist

It is a great day for all cinema lovers today as Netflix India is on an announcement spree. As a part of the Tudum Global Fan Event, the OTT giant has released the teaser of several upcoming movies and one of the most awaited teasers from the list has to be Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. The teaser of the film will surely get you on the edge of your seats.

An air hostess and her businessman beau are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong, when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation. Yami as always looks stunning and Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny is promising in his element.