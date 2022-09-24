Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Teaser Out: Gear up with Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal for the biggest heist
Check out the teaser of Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.
It is a great day for all cinema lovers today as Netflix India is on an announcement spree. As a part of the Tudum Global Fan Event, the OTT giant has released the teaser of several upcoming movies and one of the most awaited teasers from the list has to be Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. The teaser of the film will surely get you on the edge of your seats.
An air hostess and her businessman beau are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong, when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation. Yami as always looks stunning and Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny is promising in his element.
Check out the teaser:
On having the film showcased at Tudum, team Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga added, "A heist that goes wrong, the series of thrilling events that follow and all of which happens on a plane starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. We know fans are going to be as excited about this as we are. Audiences across the world have showered love on our previous titles that have come on Netflix and we look forward to their reaction on this title as well. Get your seat belts on and stay tuned for a thrilling ride."
Amar Kaushik, who is known for directing hit movies like Stree and Bala, produced the project titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga with Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal playing lead roles in the film. Written by Siraj Ahmed of Netflix’s web series Ray-fame, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga was earlier supposed to be directed by Amar Kaushik but later decided to produce it instead and Ajay Singh has been given a chance to direct it. The latter is known for Amazon Prime’s horror-comedy Shaitaan Haveli.
