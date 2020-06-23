Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised over breathing issues: Report

Saroj Khan, who happens to be a renowned Bollywood choreographer, was rushed to hospital a couple of days ago.

The year 2020 has been quite hard for Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. While the industry witnessed a complete shutdown for over two months for the first time, we also lot some of the most talented stars including , Irrfan and Sushant Singh Rajput. As we are still struggling with this immense loss, another news has got the Bollywood fans worried. According to a report published in Times of India, renowned choreographer Saroj Khan has been hospitalised quite sometime now. It is reported the veteran choreographer was rushed to the hospital after she complained of breathing issues.

While the country has been battling the COVID 19 pandemic, there were speculations if Saroj is suffering from the highly contagious virus. However, the media reports stated that she isn’t suffering from COVID 19. In fact, sources also claimed that Saroj’s health is better and she is likely to get discharged soon. “A few days ago, she was rushed to the hospital after she complained of breathing issues. We were worried, but thankfully it’s not COVID-19. She is feeling better now, and is likely to be discharged tomorrow,” a source was quoted saying to TOI.

Talking about the work front, Saroj Khan is one of the most talked about and acclaimed choreographers in Bollywood. Although she has cut down on her Bollywood projects, she had last worked on starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and 's multi-starrer directorial Kalank in 2019.

Here’s wishing Saroj Khan a speedy recovery!

Also Read: Blast from the past: When Sridevi and Saroj Khan refrained from talking to each other for THIS reason

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×