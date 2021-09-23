Choreographer Shiamak Davar's mother Puran Davar passes away at 99

In an unfortunate incident choreographer Shiamak Davar's mother, Puran Davar, passed away today this morning. She was 99-years-old. Puran was not keeping well for some time and died of old age as reported by India Today. Many celebrities and fans took to social media to offer their condolence. To note, Shiamak is one of the most popular choreographers. He is known for revolutionizing dance in India and is hailed as the ‘guru of contemporary dance’. Viral shared the news on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Mrs Puran N Davar, Shiamak Davar's mother who was 99 years old passed away today early morning due to ill health! Condolences to #shiamakdavar and his family.” and Rajniesh Duggall commented on Viral's post and expressed condolences. Many fans also offered prayers. It is reported that he shared a close bond with his mother. This is surely a tough day for the family and we pray for the departed soul. Fans also commented.

One of the fans wrote, “What A Life to have Lived!...Om Shanti.” Another wrote, “RIP she was an angel.”

Davar has won the 1997 National Film Award for Best Choreography for his work in the film Dil to Pagal Hai. In July 2011, he received an honorary doctorate from Middlesex University in recognition of his contribution to entertainment in India and throughout the world. He has choreographed for Hindi films such as Taal, Kisna, Bunty Aur Babli, Dhoom 2, I See You, Taare Zameen Par, Yuvvraaj, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Jagga Jasoos.

