  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Choreographer Terence Lewis set to debut as show host with 'The Great India Dance Off'

Choreographer Terence Lewis is set to make his digital debut as host of an interactive dance show, The Great India Dance Off.
21173 reads Mumbai
Choreographer Terence Lewis set to debut as show host with 'The Great India Dance Off'Choreographer Terence Lewis set to debut as show host with 'The Great India Dance Off'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

" ‘The Great India Dance Off' provides many firsts for me, from hosting an interactive show to making my debut on a video platform. It presented a new challenge compared to what I have done, and I love challenges," Terence said.

"What sets this show apart is the focus on unadulterated talent and dance, there is no drama like the other dance shows. It caters to what the audience wants today, great and engaging content that is made for the mobile phone, without the frills. I'm so glad that this opportunity came by and I couldn't be happier to associate with this unique dance show," he added.

In "The Great India Dance Off", Terence will also mentor participants. The show will host 10 contestants, including reality TV dance sensations Rishabh Sharma, Sadhwi and Monark Trivedi. They will be divided into two teams and, through 25 face offs, participants will be seen challenging each other. After Terence's feedback, the users will vote for their favourite contestant from each performance.

The show will be launched on the Flipkart app on Saturday.

Also Read: Malaika Arora says she was in her teens when she met Terence Lewis and today she is judging a show with him

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement