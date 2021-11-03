Choti Diwali 2021: Sara Ali Khan gets into festive mood as she sends wishes with recent Kedarnath trip pics

Sara Ali Khan Kedarnath photos
Actress Sara Ali Khan has been in the headlines since last night after she joined Manish Malhotra for a dinner for Diwali. The inside photos showcased how Sara was joined by Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Rekha at the bash. While there is still a day to go for Diwali, the festivities have already begun in Bollywood. On Wednesday, Choti Diwali is being celebrated and Sara also joined other celebs in wishing fans. Sara welcomed Choti Diwali in a sweet way and even sent out wishes to her fans. 

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared photos from her recently Kedarnath trip with Janhvi. In the photos, Sara could be seen posing amid the snow-capped hills. The actress seemed to be enjoying the chilly breeze amid the hills in the photos. Sharing the photos, Sara remembered the fun moments from her Kedarnath trip with Janhvi and also sent out good wishes to fans on Choti Diwali. Sara wrote, "Happy Choti Diwali. Wishing everyone happiness, peace and prosperity." 

Meanwhile, Sara's photos with Janhvi from the same Kedarnath trip took over the internet this week. The two young stars were seen spending time together at the holy place and their photos of offering prayers left netizens in awe of their bond. 

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and backed by Bhushan Kumar. Reportedly, it may be headed for a release on OTT amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. 

