Choti Sarrdaarni, 29th December 2021, Written Update: Seher kidnapped by thugs

In today's episode, Seher asks Rajveer why he is behaving as if it’s his last day in this house. He explains that, following the accident, he is determined to live totally in the moment. At the dining table, everyone enjoys the Lassi.

Harleen takes Param aside and inquires as to what he is up to. He informs her that if he joins politics, he must also sit among the general public. Harleen tells them that seeing Param in his position today will bring peace to Sarab's soul. Kulwant says Sarab's soul would rest in peace seeing his children together.

Rajveer, speaking to Sarab and Meher's picture, asks that they look after Seher. Seher comes and informs him that she has a feeling that something bad is about to happen. He assures her that nothing but wonderful would happen in her life from now on. She tells him that seeing him gives her strength. He hugs her and tells her that he feels the same way. He hopes that she will forgive him.

Rajveer informs Param and Karan that all he wants is for them to be together forever, as they are Seher's strength. Param and Karan ask Rajveer not to worry. Harleen calls the kidnapper and gives Kulwant's vehicle details. Kulwant finds that the car's AC is not working. Seher asks to leave in her car. Rajveer calls his men and informs them of the vehicle details. They share a romantic moment.

While driving, Seher tells Rajveer that she is uncertain how she will convince Harleen to change her opinion. He kisses her hand as he remembers the times he spent with her. She stops the car, seeing thugs. Rajveer assumes that they are his men. The thugs kidnap Seher. He calls his kidnapper and learns that his kidnappers have not reached the location yet and that someone else kidnapped Seher.

Rajveer calls Seher and tells her that he won’t let anything happen to her. She tells him that she is in the car trunk. He takes a cab and asks Seher not to disconnect the call.