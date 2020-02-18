Chris Pratt confesses his love for fantasy characters while growing up

Actor Chris Pratt loved fantasy while growing up, adding that he loved the look of fantasy characters -- elves, dwarfs, massive ogres and wizards.

He will soon be seen in the animated urban fantasy film "Onward". Pratt has voiced the character of Barley Lightfoot, the big brother to Tom Holland's Ian Lightfoot.

The actor says he can also relate to Barley's love of fantasy. "I loved fantasy growing up," he said, adding: "I had a book on dwarf culture - their weapons and their societies. There were beautiful illustrations, and I was all about just drawing as a kid, so I loved to copy the drawings. I always loved the look of fantasy characters - elves, dwarves, massive ogres and wizards."

Disney-Pixar's "Onward" is all set to release the film in India on March 6. Set in a suburban fantasy world, "Onward" introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Talking about his role, he said: "Barley is overbearing. And he tries a little too hard-he can be kind of a bumbling idiot but he's got a good heart."

Credits :IANS

