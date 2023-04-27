Chrisann Pereira admits washing hair with Tide, making coffee with toilet water in letter written from jail

Actress Chrisann Pereira made it to the headlines after she was arrested earlier this month in a drugs case in Sharjah. She was in the Sharjah jail in UAE after drugs were found in a trophy that she was carrying. The actress who was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2 was released from jail recently and since then she has been in the news. A video shared by her brother Kevin Pereira wherein we can see her family rejoicing on her release has been going viral and now a letter written by Chrisann herself from the prison has been shared by her brother and it will surely get you teary eyed.

Chrisann Pereira’s letter

In the letter written by Chrisann Pereira from Sharjah jail, she wrote about the tough times that she spent in jail. The letter read, "Dear Warriors, It took me three weeks and five days to find pen and paper in jail. After I washed my hair with Tide and made coffee using toilet water, I watched Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears in my eyes, knowing my ambition brought me here. I sometimes smile at our culture, our movies, and the familiar faces on TV. I feel proud to be an Indian and belong to the Indian film industry." Thanking her family and friends who supported her in her journey, she went on to add, "You are the real warriors, while I am just a pawn in this dirty game played by these ‘Mansters’. I am forever grateful to everyone who tweeted and reshared my story to arrest the real criminals facilitating international organised crime. We are a great, powerful nation, and I cannot wait to return home." She concluded her letter by saying, "Thank you for saving my life and the lives of other innocent people who fell prey to this scam. May justice always prevail."

Check it out:

Chrisann’s family rejoicing her release

Chrisann's brother took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of their mother jumping in joy while talking to her on a video call. The actress called her family soon after she stepped out of the Sharjah prison. Along with the video, Kevin wrote, "Chrisann is SET FREE!!! She will be in India in the next 48 hours." Her mother is heard saying, "You are free. This is amazing."

