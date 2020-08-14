  1. Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend CONFIRM they are expecting their third child; See Photo

Hours after the release of John Legend's music video, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to share a stunning video of herself flaunting her baby bump and confirming the pregnancy.
August 14, 2020
It's all set to get 'wild' in Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's house as the family will soon be getting bigger. The couple, who are doting parents to two kids, dropped a hint via Legend's new music video as Chrissy flaunted her tiny baby bump. The final shot of the steamy song features Chrissy holding her growing belly, with John standing behind her. Hours after the release of the music video, Chrissy also took to her Instagram Story to share a stunning video of herself flaunting her baby bump and confirming the pregnancy. 

Baby No 3 will join big sister Luna and brother Miles Stephens, who were also featured in the music video. The family of four can be seen strolling the picturesque beach before the video comes to an end and John Legend places his hand over Chrissy's belly. 

Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's post confirming her pregnancy:

For Legend's new music video, Vevo revealed on Twitter that there was a "beautiful surprise". The baby bump towards the end of the song sent many fans into a meltdown. According to People, Legend even went on to "like" a fan Tweet that read: "I am CRYING I love Chrissy and John so much this is AWESOME NEWS! Watch his new video...SO cute!!!!!!" 

The couple also had a live chat on YouTube and spoke about their growing family. Reflecting on his songs, Chrissy said, "We have “All of Me,” the marriage, no kids yet. “Love Me Now” with Luna and this one with Miles." To this, Legend added, "It's been chronicling our family's growth and our journey and we're so happy that this video is the next chapter." 

