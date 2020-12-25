Christmas 2020: Alia Bhatt flashes a big smile as she twins in black with her ‘little elf’ Shaheen

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram and gave us a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Take a look.

The gorgeous Alia Bhatt is one such star who is known to celebrate the festivals with her loved ones and this year’s Christmas was no different. Earlier, in the day she was spotted with her beau Ranbir Kapoor as they were spotted arriving at the Kapoor’s annual Christmas lunch and made heads turn with their chemistry. Later, she took to her social media to give us a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations. And, now going by her latest post, it looks like Alia also made sure to spend time with her “little elf” Shaheen Bhatt.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia has shared a boomerang video with her sister. In the video, the sister duo can be beaming with joy as they make a goofy video. Alia and Shaheen look lovely as they twin in black. Sharing the boomerang, the Udta Punjab star wrote, “My Little elf” followed by a heart emoticon. Both the sisters can be seen drenched in the festive spirit while posing for the camera. The 27-year-old stunning actress also shared a picture from the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch. It featured the entire Kapoor clan in one frame as they all happily posed for the perfect picture. We also get to see Ranbir and Alia’s mushy moment as the Sanju actor is seen giving a hug to his ladylove.

Check out Ali Bhatt’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, recently in a chat with Rajeev Masand, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star had spilled the beans on his marriage and admitted that he would have tied the knot this year with Alia if COVID 19 would not hit the world.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir all set to ablaze the silver screen with their upcoming film Brahmastra that is touted to be one of the most anticipated films for obvious reasons.

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

