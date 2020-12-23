Christmas 2020: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan; Here's how celebs observed the festival last year

Bollywood celebrities celebrated Christmas with great pomp and show in 2019. Here's a glimpse of how they did the same.

Christmas is just around the corner and people across the country have already begun the preparations. Just like others, our beloved Bollywood celebs are also drenched in festive vibes as of now. Well, the COVID-19 pandemic could not dampen the spirits of the people who are waiting eagerly for December 25. However, there is no denying that certain things will be surely different this year owing to the unprecedented situation prevailing across the world including our very own country.

While we await updates on the upcoming Christmas celebrations, let’s have a look at how the B-town celebs observed the festival in 2019. We will start with Jonas here who had glimpses of how she celebrated X Mas with hubby Nick Jonas. She even shared a video in which she could be seen decorating a ‘Ninja’ cookie! Next is who joined a few others including her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and beau for the celebrations.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, did a photoshoot with her brother ahead of the Christmas celebrations and also posted them on social media. The sibling duo including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, , , , and Karisma Kapoor was among many others who also attended a special party organized by Kareena Kapoor Khan and on the special occasion. There is no denying that it was a star-studded affair and we have got a couple of pictures to prove the same!

Check out the pictures below:

Apart from the aforementioned ones, there were many other celebs who chose to celebrate Christmas with their family members and loved ones. We can take the example of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi here who observed the festival at home with their little munchkin Mehr. Apart from that, also celebrated it with her husband and kids while sharing some endearing pictures on social media. We cannot move forward without having mentioned and ’s lovey-dovey pictures that they shared on the occasion last year.

Check out the pictures below:

