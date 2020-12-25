Christmas 2020: Disha Patani sends internet into a meltdown with Xmas greeting; Tiger Shroff thinks it's LIT

Disha Patani took to social media to drop stunning photos in black as she posed and sent wishes to fans on Christmas. The Malang star's look left fans as well as Tiger Shroff impressed.

Christmas spirit is surely in abundance across the world today as the festival is being celebrated everywhere. Bollywood too has been enjoying the festive vibes with their loved ones. Speaking of this, shared a greeting for Christmas with her fans in her own stunning style and left everyone including her close friend, Tiger Shroff in complete awe. The actress shared stunning photos from her outing last evening along with her look and sent wishes to fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared two photos in which she was seen putting her best fashion foot forward. In the photos, the Malang star is seen clad in a black body con mini dress. With it, Disha added a touch of glamour as she nailed her hair and makeup all by herself. The star managed to set the internet on fire with her look and shared these photos with her Christmas wish for fans. In no time, photos went viral and fans dropped comments on it.

Sharing the photo, Disha wrote, "Merry Christmas." On another, Disha wrote, "makeup by emoticon (me)" On the photo, Tiger dropped 3 fire emoticons and expressed how he felt about her overall classy and glamourous look.

Take a look at Disha Patani's posts and Tiger's comment:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She will now be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is slated to release in 2021. Besides this, Disha also has KTina and Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

