  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Christmas 2020: Disha Patani sends internet into a meltdown with Xmas greeting; Tiger Shroff thinks it's LIT

Disha Patani took to social media to drop stunning photos in black as she posed and sent wishes to fans on Christmas. The Malang star's look left fans as well as Tiger Shroff impressed.
16249 reads Mumbai Updated: December 25, 2020 06:47 pm
disha patani wishes on Xmas, Tiger shroff reactsChristmas 2020: Disha Patani sends internet into a meltdown with Xmas greeting; Tiger Shroff thinks it's LIT
  • 11
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Christmas spirit is surely in abundance across the world today as the festival is being celebrated everywhere. Bollywood too has been enjoying the festive vibes with their loved ones. Speaking of this, Disha Patani shared a greeting for Christmas with her fans in her own stunning style and left everyone including her close friend, Tiger Shroff in complete awe. The actress shared stunning photos from her outing last evening along with her look and sent wishes to fans. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared two photos in which she was seen putting her best fashion foot forward. In the photos, the Malang star is seen clad in a black body con mini dress. With it, Disha added a touch of glamour as she nailed her hair and makeup all by herself. The star managed to set the internet on fire with her look and shared these photos with her Christmas wish for fans. In no time, photos went viral and fans dropped comments on it. 

Sharing the photo, Disha wrote, "Merry Christmas." On another, Disha wrote, "makeup by emoticon (me)" On the photo, Tiger dropped 3 fire emoticons and expressed how he felt about her overall classy and glamourous look. 

Take a look at Disha Patani's posts and Tiger's comment:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She will now be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is slated to release in 2021. Besides this, Disha also has KTina and Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. 

Also Read|Disha Patani’s latest picture with sister Khushboo Patani is sure to give you major sister goals; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

You may like these
Tiger Shroff flaunts his washboard abs in BTS shoot pics as he teases 'somethin cookin'; Disha Patani reacts
Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit to Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani: Celeb affairs that grabbed headlines in tinselville
Disha Patani opens a bag full of secrets in her Q&A session
Tiger Shroff nails 10 feet high overhead kick and Disha Patani finds it ‘insane’; Ayesha Shroff is stunned
Disha Patani has a 'fiery' reaction to Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna's latest PHOTO and fans agree with her
Tiger Shroff's flying take on football when he misses playing leaves Disha Patani, Siddhant Chaturvedi stunned
Anonymous 22 minutes ago

Such a great natural looker<3 She was born to rule

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

She's so classy and elegant

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

Most desirable woman for a reason!<3

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Tiger is damn lucky yaar!! I mean look at her SHE'S A GODDESS!!!!

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

My love QUEEN DISHA

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Those looks can kill anyone!!

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

WOW!! Got my Christmas gift

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Hotness overloaded

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

India's answer to the global top models<3

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Wow!! She is just too gorgeous, elegant and!!

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

No matter whatever she wears she never looks vulgar! She has a high class<3

close