Christmas 2020: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu all set to welcome Santa & Rudolph with Soha Ali Khan in matching outfits

Soha Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's preparation for Santa's arrival on Christmas eve with a cute photo. The cute mother-daughter stole the show as they opted to twin for the evening.

Christmas eve is finally here and just like everyone around the globe, our Bollywood celebs also have prepped enough to welcome Santa into their homes. Speaking of this, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu had been decorating her house with her parents over the past week. And now, on Christmas eve, she is all set to celebrate at home with her family. Soha, who has been sharing photos of Inaaya and her Christmas shenanigans from the past week on social media, dropped yet another cute glimpse.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared a photo of little Inaaya putting out cookies along with milk and a carrot by the side of their decked up Christmas tree. In the picture, we could see Inaaya and Soha twinning in white and blue coloured night suit sets. While Soha was seen looking at the camera and posing, Inaaya was busy prepping to welcome Santa and Rudolph, the reindeer. One could also catch a glimpse of several presents lying around the tree for Inaaya.

Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, "All set for Christmas Day! Leaving out milk and cookies for Santa and a carrot for Rudolf. #thefinaltouch #christmaseve." She shared a similar photo on her Instagram story and won the hearts of her fans. Several comments were of users who sent out good wishes on Christmas to Inaaya and Soha.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's post with Inaaya:

Earlier, during the day, Soha had shared a cute photo with her daughter Inaaya as they spent time outdoors and planted seeds. Inaaya was seen playing with a unicorn in that photo. Meanwhile, the cute little munchkin sent the internet into a tizzy recently when she headed to cousin Taimur Ali Khan's birthday celebration at Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's house in princess attire with her parents.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

