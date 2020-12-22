Christmas 2020: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu drenches in festive spirit as she receives a gift from Santa Claus

Soha Ali Khan recently took to her handle to share an adorable picture of Inaaya playing with Santa Claus. Take a look below.

With just two days left for Christmas, everybody seems to be drenched in the festive spirit. Just like all of us, B-Town celebrities who are known to enjoy the festivities to the fullest are too excited about the festival, especially their little munchkins. Among all the star kids, Soha Ali Khan’s little doll Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has already begun the preparations. From scribbling a message via art for Santa Claus to decorating the tree, the little munchkin has been stealing our hearts of late. And now, Inaaya seems to be all happy as she receives a gift from Santa Claus.

Soha recently took to her Instagram story to share a super cute picture of her baby girl. Inaaya looks pretty in a pink outfit with matching shoes in the picture. It shows her back towards the camera as she is seen talking to Santa Claus who seems to be her doting father Kunal Kemmu. In the picture, we can see the Christmas tree beautifully decorated with bells. Alongside the stunning shot, Soha writes, “Merry Christmas.” The Rang De Basanti star who is an avid social media user has been dropping a glimpse of preparations for the festival to keep everyone posted.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram post below:

The doting mother had previously shared an adorable photo of Inaaya wherein she was seen busy writing a message for Santa. Notably, earlier in the day, Kunal dropped a picture of his baby girl chatting with him. The father-daughter duo was seen twinning in black as they pose for the perfect click. Needless to say, ever since their baby girl has born, the couple has been sending the internet into meltdown, courtesy Inaaya's cute photos.

Also Read: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu chatting with Kunal Kemmu as they twin in black is a perfect father daughter candid moment

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×