Christmas 2020: Kajol shares wish for a better world, Karisma Kapoor reveals she's only been nice this year

While Karisma Kapoor kept her Christmas post super fun and goofy, Kajol revealed her wish for the coming year. Take a look at their posts below.

With Christmas eve just a few hours away, actors and actresses are gearing up for the festive weekend. One such celebrity was Karisma Kapoor who took to Instagram on Thursday to pose in front of her pretty Christmas tree. For the photo, Karisma also pulled out her comfiest winter and festive pyjamas and struck a goofy face for the camera along with her cup of morning chai.

Sharing the photo, Karisma wrote, "Does being naughty or nice in 2020 even count ?? though I’ve only been nice this year #christmaseve #earlymorings #tistheseaso." Apart from Karisma, Kajol also shared Christmas wishes for her fans and hoped for a better tomorrow.

Sharing a photo of her family, kids Nysa and Yug as well as her extended family, Kajol's photo also included a mistletoe. She captioned the photo, "Someone pointed out to me that the way we run the world is changing and only for the better, but in the meanwhile we will have to go through the really shitty adjustment period. To a better world and a better tomorrow! That’s my wish for this Christmas #ComplimentsOfTheSeason."

Take a look at Karisma and Kajol's Christmas posts:

Another filmy family which is in the Christmas spirit are the Bachchan's. Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter Navya Nanda dropped a series of photos with the family enjoying a festive dinner and it was all things pretty. Click the link below to check out the photos.

