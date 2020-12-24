  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Christmas 2020: Kajol shares wish for a better world, Karisma Kapoor reveals she's only been nice this year

While Karisma Kapoor kept her Christmas post super fun and goofy, Kajol revealed her wish for the coming year. Take a look at their posts below.
12802 reads Mumbai
Christmas 2020: Kajol shares wish for a better world, Karisma Kapoor reveals she's only been nice this year.Christmas 2020: Kajol shares wish for a better world, Karisma Kapoor reveals she's only been nice this year.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

With Christmas eve just a few hours away, actors and actresses are gearing up for the festive weekend. One such celebrity was Karisma Kapoor who took to Instagram on Thursday to pose in front of her pretty Christmas tree. For the photo, Karisma also pulled out her comfiest winter and festive pyjamas and struck a goofy face for the camera along with her cup of morning chai. 

Sharing the photo, Karisma wrote, "Does being naughty or nice in 2020 even count ?? though I’ve only been nice this year #christmaseve #earlymorings #tistheseaso." Apart from Karisma, Kajol also shared Christmas wishes for her fans and hoped for a better tomorrow. 

Sharing a photo of her family, kids Nysa and Yug as well as her extended family, Kajol's photo also included a mistletoe. She captioned the photo, "Someone pointed out to me that the way we run the world is changing and only for the better, but in the meanwhile we will have to go through the really shitty adjustment period. To a better world and a better tomorrow! That’s my wish for this Christmas #ComplimentsOfTheSeason." 

Take a look at Karisma and Kajol's Christmas posts:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Another filmy family which is in the Christmas spirit are the Bachchan's. Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter Navya Nanda dropped a series of photos with the family enjoying a festive dinner and it was all things pretty. Click the link below to check out the photos.   

ALSO READ: Christmas 2020: Navya Nanda drops family pics ft Aishwarya, Abhishek, Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan from celebration

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Malaika Arora finds a PAWfect morning yoga partner as she joins sis Amrita Arora in Goa for Christmas; WATCH
Christmas 2020: Navya Nanda drops family pics ft Aishwarya, Abhishek, Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan from celebration
Karisma Kapoor cherishes Coolie No.1 days with birthday boy Govinda as she shares still from Mirchi Lagi Toh
Karisma Kapoor, Inaaya & Soha Ali Khan send birthday kisses to Taimur as they share endearing family photos
Flashback Friday: Karisma Kapoor shows us how she’ll walk out of 2020 with a song PIC; Can you guess the film?
Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan can't wait to meet her BFFs Malaika, Amrita, Karisma as she drops throwback pic