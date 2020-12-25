Christmas 2020: Kangana Ranaut wishes 'those who accept all Indian festivals' as she poses with nephew, family

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share photos from her Christmas celebration with her nephew Prithvi and family. She shared how her sister-in-law visited her house for the first time on Christmas and how they welcomed her.

Actress never leaves a chance to wish her fans on the occasion of every festival. Today, as the world celebrates Christmas, Kangana also sent her lovely wishes to all and even gave all a sneak peek into her Christmas celebrations with her family. However, Kangana's wish for fans with a condition and it surely left some wondering. The Thalaivi star often speaks up on respecting all traditions and cultures and with her Christmas wish, she did the same.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana chose to wish only those people who respect and accept all Indian festivals as well. She shared photos of the celebration with her nephew Prithvi and sister Rangoli Chandel. Not just this, Kangana even revealed that it was on Christmas eve that her sister-in-law visited her house for the first time. She shared photos with Ritu and Rangoli as well. In the photos with Prithvi she is seen posing next to the decked up Christmas tree.

Sharing the photos with her nephew, Kangana wrote, "Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who don’t do selective activism only around Hindu festivals." On the other hand, she even shared sweet snippets as she posed with Rangoli and her sister-in-law Ritu and wrote, "Yesterday my Bhabi came to my house for the first time and Rangoli made delicious gajar ka halwa for us, some pictures from last night dinner."

Take a look at Kangana's Christmas wish:

Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who don’t do selective activism only around Hindu festivals pic.twitter.com/GoTT5iLlIH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 25, 2020

Yesterday my Bhabi came to my house for the first time and Rangoli made delicious gajar ka halwa for us, some pictures from last night dinner pic.twitter.com/X1ookz3NrD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 25, 2020

Meanwhile, just yesterday, Kangana shared photos from her prosthetic measurement session for her upcoming actioner, Dhaakad. The actress will be seen in the role of a spy in the film that will be helmed by Razneesh Ghai. The shoot for the same will begin in January 2021. Meanwhile, she also will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa and in Tejas as an Air Force Fighter pilot.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut says Dhaakad shoot begins in Jan 2021; Shares pics of prosthetic measurement for the spy flick

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×