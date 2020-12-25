Christmas 2020: Malaika Arora poses with Arhaan & family for postcard worthy PICS; Arjun Kapoor wishes fans

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor celebrated Christmas in their own ways. While Malaika shared perfect family photos as she celebrated with Amrita Arora, her family and son Arhaan in Goa, Arjun sent out a wish to fans on social media.

Christmas is the season of perpetual hope and joy around the world and today, Bollywood too is celebrating the occasion with full fervour and happiness. Speaking of this, , who had jetted off to Goa to join her sister Amrita Arora, shared postcard-worthy photos from her family's get together on Christmas eve. The diva left fans stunned with colour-coordinated celebrations. Not just this, also shared his sweet wish with fans via social media while he stayed at home on the occasion of Christmas.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared photos with her full clan including Amrita Arora, her husband, kids and their parents. Not just this, in the photos, we could see Malaika and others twinning in red night suits for a Christmas get together. In one of the photos, Malaika was seen posing with her son while in another, Amrita Arora's son could be seen posing with Santa. The happy photos gave fans a glimpse of how Malaika and her family celebrated the festival.

Sharing the photos, Malaika wrote, "Merry Christmas .... I pray for love,peace , good health n a better tomorrow." On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor shared a photo on his Instagram story to send out good wishes to fans on the festival. In the photo, one could see snow-clad houses with Christmas trees around. It had 'Merry Christmas' written over it. The duo celebrated apart with their own clans and wished fans in their own sweet ways.

Take a look at Arjun and Malaika's wish for Christmas:

Meanwhile, a day back, Malaika had shared several photos of chilling with her sister Amrita in Goa. Not just this, she shared glimpses from her morning yoga session with Amrita's pet dog Axl.

