Christmas 2020: Navya Nanda drops family pics ft Aishwarya, Abhishek, Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan from celebration

Navya Naveli Nanda, who recently went public on Instagram, gave the world a glimpse of Bachchan family's Christmas celebrations. She shared stunning photos from their intimate get together including Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan.

In a surprising move, Shweta Bachchan's daughter, Navya Nanda, who had kept away from the limelight for the longest time, made her Instagram account public recently and left the internet in awe. And now, she has dropped yet another exciting surprise for fans as she shared glimpses from the Bachchan family Christmas celebration on her handle. Sharing photos with Amitabh Bachchan, , , & Abhishek Bachchan, Navya left everyone pleasantly surprised with her post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Navya shared photos from the get together at their house in Mumbai. In the first picture, Navya could be seen posing with grandmother Jaya Bachchan as they held lit up balloons. In another picture, Navya and Agastya were caught candidly in a sweet sibling moment. Navya even gave all a glimpse of the decked up Christmas tree at the Bachchan family house and in the last family photo, Aaradhya, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Big B, Jaya, Shweta Bachchan and Agastya were seen posing with Nitasha Nanda.

In the picture-perfect Christmas photos, Navya and the Bachchan family looked elated as they celebrated the festival together at home. Navya is seen sporting a stunning black dress while Aaradhya is seen sporting a red sweatshirt with black pants.

Take a look at the Bachchan family's Christmas photos:

Meanwhile, since Navya made her Instagram profile public, fans of the Bachchan family have been in awe of her photos with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan as well as her with her brother Agastya. Recently, Navya also shared photos with Agastya on her Instagram story and gave everyone a sneak peek of their sweet sibling bond.

