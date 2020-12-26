Christmas 2020: Priyanka Chopra shares perfect PIC with Nick Jonas as she wishes happy holidays & New Year

On the occasion of Christmas, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have wished their fans on their respective social media handles.

, who is currently in London with her husband Nick Jonas, made sure to send out wishes to her loyal fan base on the occasion of Christmas. The diva, who is an avid social media user, has been keeping her fans updated about her life. As the entire world is celebrating Xmas with their loved ones, the desi girl is too ringing in the festival with her hubby. While extending her wishes, the global star has shared a lovey-dovey photo with Nick.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka dropped a picture wherein the couple can be seen sharing a romantic moment. In the picture, her pet pooch Diana can also be seen. Sharing the photo, the stunning actress wrote, “Perfect From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year. @nickjonas @diariesofdiana.” In the click, the Fashion actress looks lovely as she wears red lipstick and flashes a big smile while posing next to Nick.

The American Singer also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and extends his wishes for the festival. In the post, he also said he is missing his parents on Christmas. Alongside the photo, Nick wrote, “Merry Christmas everyone! Sending love to you and your loved ones! @pandathepunk and @ginothegerman mommy and daddy miss you pups! Needless to say, the picture is surely giving us all major couple goals.

Take a look at the posts below:

Several celebrities including , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and Dharmendra Deol among others have wished their fans on the festival.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film titled Text for You. Besides this, she will also be seen in Ramin Bahrani’s directorial The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. The movie will release on an OTT platform on January 22 next year.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra celebrates Christmas spirit in Xmas tree shades with Nick Jonas & pet pooch Diana; See PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×