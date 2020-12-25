Christmas 2020: Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush get goofy as they celebrate Xmas spirit on Atrangi Re set; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan, who is riding high on the success of Coolie No 1, is celebrating Christmas with Dhanush on the sets of Atrangi Re. The diva has shared a glimpse of it on social media.

The festival of Christmas is being celebrated today across the globe with great zeal. Bollywood celebrities too are ringing in the festival in their own way. While some are celebrating it with their families at home, others are partying and having mini get-togethers. Amid this, there are some stars who are celebrating the festival on their film’s set. And, one such celeb is the gorgeous Sara Ali Khan. It goes without saying that this year’s Christmas is indeed very special for the actress for obvious reasons. Her highly awaited film Coolie No 1 has released today and she is currently shooting for her next Atrangi Re in Agra.

Amid this, the Simmba actress made sure to celebrate the festival and gets goofy as she ringed in Christmas on the sets of Atrangi Re with Dhanush. While giving a sneak peek into it, Sara took to her Instagram story and shared a boomerang video. In the video, she can be seen in a playful mood as she is seen putting a Xmas hat on Dhanush. She adds a caption that reads, “Merry Christmas.” In the video, the diva looked beautiful in a white top and blue denim with white sneakers. The Raanjhanaa star, on the other hand, looked dapper in an all-black outfit with a red and white scarf. Both the actors looked goofy as they made the video.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, talking about the film Atrangi Re has been directed by Aanand L. Rai and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar among others. The film has been in the news ever since it started rolling. The film that is currently being shot in Agra also stars . The upcoming romantic drama will mark Sara’s first outing with Dhanush and Khiladi Kumar.

Also Read: Christmas 2020: Twinkle Khanna shares a throwback PHOTO of Akshay Kumar turning Santa for Nitara with her wish

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×