Christmas 2020: Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput bring out Xmas cheer with their smiles as they celebrate outdoors

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput enjoyed Christmas together as they treated fans with a photo from their outdoor celebrations. The couple wished fans with their perfect selfie as they soaked in the Winter sun.

Christmas spirit is running pretty high in Bollywood today as the festival is being celebrated by one and all with their loved ones. Speaking of this, and Mira Rajput also are celebrating the festival together with their kids, Misha and Zain. The couple never fails to send out wishes to fans on any festival and even today, they shared a sweet treat in the form of their lovely wishes on Christmas. With a wish, Shahid and Mira gave all a glimpse of celebration together.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid shared a photo of himself with his wife Mira. In the photo, we could see the couple spending time in the outdoors as they soaked in the sun. Shahid is seen clad in an all-black outfit while Mira is seen sporting a bottle green suede co-ord tracksuit. The couple beamed with joy as they posed together for a quick selfie in the sun and sent out Christmas greetings to fans. They could be seen sitting on the grass and enjoying the sunshine.

Sharing the photo, Shahid wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone." Mira also shared Shahid's post on her Instagram story and wished fans on the festival. Apart from this, Mira also shared a video of her Christmas tree at home on her Instagram story with fans last night.

Take a look at Shahid and Mira's Christmas wish:

Meanwhile, recently, both Shahid and Mira have been sharing cool selfies on their Instagram handle. The actor recently wrapped up his film, Jersey and announced the same on social media. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film that stars Nani. It will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur along with Shahid. It is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind.

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

