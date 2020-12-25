Christmas 2020: Taimur focuses on Turkey while Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan twin in black in Xmas PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan dug out a perfect family photo from her last evening Christmas dinner with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan to wish fans on the festival. Well, it’s safe to say Taimur is a foodie like mom Kareena as he was busy munchkin on Turkey rather than focusing on a photo.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a perfect intimate gala dinner at home to celebrate Christmas with family and well, the soon-to-be dropped a perfect photo with and son Taimur Ali Khan to wish all on the festival. All fans of Kareena know that she is quite the foodie. But, with her latest photo, it is proved that Taimur too loves his food as he was occupied in munching on his favourite dish than on posing with mom Kareena and dad Saif for a family photo.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kareena shared a photo of herself dressed in a one-shoulder gown and twinning with Saif in black. The couple smiled and posed for a picture-perfect photo with son Taimur. However, the little one was too busy eating his Turkey than posing for a photo. He is seen clad in a night suit with Santa and Christmas motifs on it for the family dinner. The soon-to-be-mom is also seen wearing a reindeer antler hairband.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Someone loves turkey #MerryChristmas." As soon as Kareena shared the family photo, fans starting wishing her and Saif on the festival. Many loved her outfit while others complimented her hairband.

Take a look at Kareena, Saif and Taimur's XMAS photo:

Meanwhile, photos from last night's Christmas dinner at Kareena's house have been shared by several family members including Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Natasha Poonawalla, were among the other guests who were present at Kareena and Saif's Christmas dinner last night. Kunal had also shared a video of Kareena and others dining together at the table and celebrating the Christmas spirit.

Also Read|Merry Christmas: Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan & others bring in Xmas cheer & wish fans

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×