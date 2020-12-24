Christmas 2020: Tara Sutaria reveals her wish as she opens up about celebrations for the festival this year

The Marjaavaan actress mentioned that the celebration will not be very big this year as her family will not inviting many people.

Bollywood celebrities are getting into the Christmas spirit and are busy decorating their home for the festival. , Ananya Panday, and others shared a glimpse of their preparation for the festival. Recently, the Marjaavaan actress Tara Sutaria had also given a sneak peek of the preparation at her home. The theme for this year's celebration is the Victorian style. The actress has mentioned that Christmas is celebrated as a big festival in her family and the tradition was started by her grandparents which has continued.

Speaking to The Times of India, the actress said, “In our family, Zoroastrian New Year and Christmas is celebrated in a big manner. We decorate the Christmas tree, invite our friends, host lunches, dinners. Sing carols and spends some good time with everyone.” Tara even mentioned that due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year, the celebration will not be very big as the family will not inviting many people. The celebration will be on a small scale because her grandmother stays with her and they don’t want to take a risk.

“We both sisters decorate the Christmas tree with decorative items which we have collected all the year. Every year there is a theme and this year it is white and silver for the festival,” Tara added. The Student of the Year 2 actress also wishes for a better and brighter new year.

On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film titled Tadap with Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. She will also be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff.

