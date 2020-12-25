Christmas 2020: Twinkle Khanna shares a throwback PHOTO of Akshay Kumar turning Santa for Nitara with her wish

On the occasion of Christmas, Twinkle Khanna has dropped an adorable picture of Akshay Kumar and her daughter Nitara from the last year's celebration while wishing her fans.

Everyone is celebrating Christmas with great fervor and zeal and so do our Bollywood celebrities. From the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch to sharing pictures with their loved ones, B-Town is drenched in the festive spirit. Several celebrities have taken to their respective social media handles to wish their fans on the occasion. And, joining them is the star wife Twinkle Khanna. While extending her wishes, she has shared an adorable memory of and daughter from the last year's celebration.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped her throwback picture wherein Akshay can be seen turning Santa Claus for his daughter, Nitara. In the stunning click, the actor can be seen clad as Santa with his daughter sitting on his lap. He is seen giving her a kiss on the cheek in the photo. The little munchkin can be seen holding presents in her hand while the father-daughter duo poses for the picture-perfect. Sharing the photo, Twinkle wrote, “Christmas throwback:) This year I suppose even Santa is practising social distancing. Merry Christmas and may all our lives be filled with love, light and laughter. #christmastime.” Needless to say, the picture is surely giving us all major father-daughter goals.

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram post:

The Laxmii actor took to his social media handle to wish his fans on Christmas and wrote, “It’s the season to be jolly... may you find many reasons for it this year. Merry Christmas.”

Meanwhile, celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , Kundra and among others have shared a glimpse of their Christmas celebrations on social media.

Also Read: Christmas 2020: Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput bring out Xmas cheer with their smiles as they celebrate outdoors

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Share your comment ×