Christmas 2021: Aamir Khan twins with Ira Khan’s beau Nupur Shikhare as they celebrate the festival together

It’s Christmas today and the year 2021 is around the corner. It is the perfect time for the families to come together and enjoy some quality time with each other as they welcome the New Year with some good memories. Following this idea, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist is also spending time with his darling daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on the occasion of Christmas. In fact, Ira had also given a glimpse of their Christmas celebration and it is all about love and happiness.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ira shared a beautiful pic of herself with Aamir Khan, Nupur Shikhare and a friend as they posed together with a telescope. While this pic was all about happy faces, what caught our attention was Nupur and Aamir’s outfits. To note, the Taare Zameen Par star was seen twinning with Nupur as they wore a red and blue check shirt and pyjamas. Besides, Aamir was also seen flaunting a moustached look in the pics. Ira had captioned the image as, “Merry Christmas”.

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s Christmas celebrations with Ira and Nupur:

Earlier, Ira had shared a mushy pic with Nupur which was apparently clicked on Christmas eve. In the pic, Ira and Nupur were seen twinning in red and green coloured sweatshirts and denims as they posed with a well lit tree. This isn’t all. Nupur and Ira were seen painting the town red with their love as the young lady planted a kiss on her beau’s cheeks.