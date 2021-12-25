Christmas 2021: Alia Bhatt, Shaheen & Soni Razdan beam with joy in festive colours; PICS

Just moments after Alia Bhatt was spotted waiting for Ranbir Kapoor in the city, her sister Shaheen took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of their lavish Christmas celebration. Going by the photos, it appears to be a close-knit affair between the Bhatt’s, however, the family members were seen beaming with tremendous joy as they enthusiastically switched on their festive mode. In the pictures, Alia Bhatt can be spotted donning a red tube attire. On the other hand, sister Shaheen sparkled in a shimmering green ensemble.

In one photo, the mom and daughters trio share an infectious smile as the camera captures them. In another, Alia and Shaheen give fans major sibling goals while wishing them a ‘Merry Christmas’. This comes after we spotted lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in an upscale locality of the city as they ringed in their festive mode. Even Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor made an appearance.

In other news, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding rumours have taken social media by storm. As per media reports, the couple is eyeing to tie the knot in Summer 2022. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited. Well, we will just have to wait for Alia and Ranbir to confirm the news.

Speaking of her professional front, Alia Bhatt has a slew of projects lined up in the pipeline. She will be a part of big-budgeted movies including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zaraa are a few other projects that Alia has been roped in for. In addition to this, rumours of her being a part of a Hollywood movie has also surfaced online.

