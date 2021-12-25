Christmas 2021: Ananya Panday reveals her Xmas celebration plans, who is her real life Santa Claus & wish list

Christmas is certainly that time of the year when one wishes to be around family and loved ones and for Btown star Ananya Panday, it is not different. The Gen-Z star, who has been in the headlines lately for her act in the Gehraiyaan teaser, celebrates Xmas every year with her family and shares photos on social media that tend to go viral. Now, this year, amid the COVID 19 restrictions in Maharashtra, Ananya has spoken about her plans to celebrate Christmas in a recent chat.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Ananya recalled how she used to celebrate Christmas with her Chachi's family as a child. She also revealed what her plans to celebrate were this year. Ananya told the daily that she is going to be with her family. She added that she hopes to catch up with friends who came down from her university in the USA. She added, "My younger sister Rysa and I put up a tree every single year ten days before Christmas and decorate it. We play Christmas songs and our dogs keep barking and trying to eat the tree (laughs). It’s like a tradition now."

Further, Ananya revealed to the daily that her dad Chunky Panday is her real life Santa Claus as he fulfills every wish she and her sister Rysa have. Recalling how she and Rysa thought as kids that their dad Chunky was actually Santa, Ananya shared, "He always has a smile on his face and he has a Santa belly too. He has given me the ability to laugh things off. That’s the most important present I’ve received from him." Talking about the Christmas menu at home, the Gehraiyaan star shared that Chicken cutlets, puffs, cupcakes were always a part of the food celebration.

On her wishlist for Christmas, as told to HT, Ananya hopes to achieve a 'balance between my personal and professional life.' She also wished for a COVID free world along with getting to spend more time with her family. The Gehraiyaan actress also added that she hopes to work with all directors on her wishlist.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The film's teaser was recently shared and it left fans in awe. It is backed by Dharma Productions and it will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25. Besides this, Ananya also has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film also stars Mike Tyson in a guest appearance. It is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

