Christmas 2021: Ananya Panday turns into a red reindeer as she extends Xmas wishes to her fans; PIC

Ananya Panday aces the art of taking to the social media by a storm with every post she makes. The actress is known to be a social media queen who often treats fans with beautiful pics of herself along with sharing updates about her upcoming projects and giving an insight into her happy moments. Keeping up with this trajectory, Ananya once again made the headlines as she shared a cute pic of herself on social media to extend Christmas wishes to her fans.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ananya shared a pic of herself taken over by the Christmas vibe. In the pic, the Student of The Year 2 actress looked stunning in a red outfit with a halter neck. She had her natural make up look on point and completed her look with open tresses and special reindeer antlers headband as she dished out major Christmas vibes. She was also seen holding a Christmas ball in her hand with her name written on it. Besides, the Christmas tree served as the perfect background for Ananya’s festive vibes. Ananya captioned the image as, “Merry Merry”.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s Christmas selfie:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya has been making the headlines with her upcoming movie Liger. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead and will mark the Dear Comrade star’s first collaboration with the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress and the latter is all praises for the Telugu star. To note, Liger is slated to release on August 25 next year.