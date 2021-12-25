Christmas 2021: Anushka Sharma shares PIC of Vamika's first Xmas in South Africa & it's as bright as the fest

Anushka Sharma had embraced motherhood for the first time early this year and she has been enjoying every bit of it. And while the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is an avid social media user, she is often seen giving a glimpse of her happy moments with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. Keeping up with this trajectory, Anushka has now taken the social media by a storm as she has given a glimpse of Vamika’s first Christmas.

For the uninitiated, Anushka is currently in South Africa with Virat and Vamika and she has been sharing glimpses of her time there. Taking to her Instagram story, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress shared a colourful pic from Vamika’s first Christmas celebration. The pic featured a kids tent house that was filled with colourful balls. Looks like Vamika will be celebrating her first Christmas playing with these balls in her tent house. The tent house was placed in a lawn under the cloudy South African sky. Anushka captioned the image as, “Thank you for making Christmas special”.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post:

To note, Anushka and Virat had tied the knot in 2017 and embraced parenthood in January this year. Anushka had shared a beautiful pic of herself with her newborn baby and Virat as she introduced her bundle of joy to the world, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy”.