Christmas 2021: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, her son Arhaan Khan stun in hues of Xmas for family lunch

Christmas 2021 is here and Btown celebs are ensuring they spend time with their loved ones. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, one of the popular lovebirds in Btown, also ensured they spend the festival with their close ones. Like each year, this year too, Arjun joined Malaika and her son Arhaan Khan for Christmas lunch. Not just Arhaan and Malaika, Amrita Arora Ladak and her family also arrived at their parents’ house for Christmas lunch. The stars had put on their best attire for the lunch.

In the photos, we can see Arjun getting out of the car and walking towards Malaika's parent's house. He is seen clad in a red sweatshirt with black jeans. The handsome Kuttey star is seen sporting a cool look with sunglasses. He posed for paps and headed inside. On the other hand, Malaika is seen arriving with her son Arhaan. She is seen sporting a pretty white, red and black printed midi dress. She teamed it up with heels and her hair was styled perfectly to match her chic look. Arhaan was seen opting for red pants with a black tee and hoodie for the annual Christmas lunch.

Amrita Arora is seen opting for a sequinned green dress while her kids and husband are seen keeping it casual for the family lunch. They all posed together before heading inside for the Xmas lunch. Arjun and Malaika have been seeing each other for a while and last year too, they had celebrated Xmas together.

Meanwhile, Malaika's son Arhaan came back to India from the US a few weeks back. She had gone to the airport to receive him. Currently, Malaika is judging India's Best Dancer's new season with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Arjun, on the other hand, is currently shooting for the film Kuttey.

