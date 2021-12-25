Christmas 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha, Tiger Shroff in festive mood, share greetings
Advertisement
The most beautiful time of the year is here, as everyone is in Christmas spirits including our Bollywood celebs. Many of them have even taken to social media to share the sweet greetings of the festival among their online family. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tiger Shroff and many others seem delighted on Christmas eve. Here’s taking a quick look at it
Advertisement
Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!