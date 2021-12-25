Christmas 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha, Tiger Shroff in festive mood, share greetings

by Mamta Raut   |  Published on Dec 25, 2021 12:19 AM IST  |  2.9K
   
News,Kareena Kapoor Khan,Tiger Shroff,Samantha,Christmas 2021
Christmas 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha, Tiger Shroff in festive mood, share greetings (Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)
Advertisement

The most beautiful time of the year is here, as everyone is in Christmas spirits including our Bollywood celebs. Many of them have even taken to social media to share the sweet greetings of the festival among their online family. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tiger Shroff and many others seem delighted on Christmas eve. Here’s taking a quick look at it

Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Christmas Wishes Image 1

Christmas Wishes Image 2

Christmas Wishes Image 3

Christmas Wishes Image 4

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!