Christmas 2021: Kareena Kapoor to Navya Nanda; A quick look at last year glitzy B’Town's celebrations

Christmas is here and we are as pleased as you’re. It is a day full of joy and fun with yummy plum cakes, and candy canes. Like every year, the Christmas trees are all decorated, cookies are baked and the holiday season has officially begun. And our Bollywood celebrities are all set to drench themselves into a festive vibe and celebrate Christmas with their close ones. While you too get ready to celebrate the occasion, we bring you a round-up of last year’s B-town star’s celebrations. If you have missed pictures, worry not, we have you covered.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday celebrated the day in the comfort of her home. She shared a picture of herself next to a well-lit Christmas tree. She posed in a warm red sweater with light pink stripes and beige fitted trousers. Sharing the picture, Ananya wished her fans.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan celebrated Christmas with her family members. On the festival, Soha was seen twinning in matching nightsuits with her daughter Inaaya. Soha had shared a sneak peek of the celebrations and captioned her post as, “All set for Christmas Day! Leaving out milk and cookies for Santa and a carrot for Rudolf.” Kareena Kapoor Khan For Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the festival was extra special as the couple was all set to embrace parenthood once again. The lovebirds along with their son Taimur celebrated Christmas and treated their fans with a glimpse of the celebrations. In the photograph, Kareena was seen wearing a one-shoulder black dress styled with a silver necklace, while Saif too opted for a black shirt. While the couple posed for the picture, Taimur focused on his meal and looked absolutely adorable. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Someone loves turkey”. Not only this, Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a Christmas Eve dinner with close family and friends with a lavish dinner set-up. Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Natasha Poonawalla, and others were spotted at the bash. Alia Bhatt

Even the Bhatts hosted an intimate dinner party last year on Christmas. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, invited their daughter Alia Bhatt's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family over for dinner. The pictures from their get-together soon went viral and left the internet in a tizzy.

Sara Ali Khan

Last year, Sara Ali Khan celebrated the festival with director Aanand L Rai and co-star Dhanush on the sets of Atrangi Re. Sara and Dhanush hopped into their Santa caps and posed with Aanand L Rai for a Christmas snap.

Salman Khan

Though there was no big bash at Salman Khan’s place, the superstar shared a special Christmas message for fans with a beautiful message. He emphasized the importance of communal harmony and posted a video that featured people in front of a Christmas tree, playing the song "Jingle bells" on various instruments including the sitar, sarangi, and the dhol. Salman captioned it, "Hindu, Muslim, Silkh, Isai... wishing all a merry xmas."

Click HERE to watch the video.

Navya Naveli Nanda