Christmas 2021: Preity Zinta enjoys low key Xmas celebration with family amid COVID; Urges fans to stay safe

As the world is taken over by the festive vibe of Christmas, the threat of COVID 19 also continues to hover on us. After the two waves of the deadly virus, the COVID cases on a surge as well following which the authorities have urged people to take proper precautions. And while everyone is celebrating Christmas in their way, Preity Zinta too gave her fans a glimpse of her Christmas celebration with her husband Gene Goodenough, mother and twins.

To note, Preity had a low key celebration at her place given the pandemic. In the pic, Preity was seen holding on to her husband and her mother as they posed for a perfect family pic. She captioned it as, “Wishing you all a Merry, happy & a safe Christmas from my family to yours. This year it’s just mom, us and the twins. Feels strange to be home alone on Christmas but it was the safest option looking at the current situation. I’m so grateful to spend so much quality time with my family. Loads of love & light to all of you. Stay safe everyone. #Merrychristmas #ting”.

Take a look at Preity Zinta’s Christmas post:

To note, the year 2021 has been quite special for Preity as she had embraced motherhood for the first time. The actress had become a proud mother of twins via surrogacy. Sharing the news, she wrote, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia