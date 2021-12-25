Christmas 2021: Shahid Kapoor turns into dapper 'Sasha Santa' in black; Kiara Advani, Mrunal Thakur impressed

Christmas celebration is going on everywhere. People have got into a festive mood and sharing a lot of pictures on the social handle. Celebrities have also geared up for celebration mood and wishing fans. Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and many others wished fans. And now Shahid Kapoor, who will be soon seen in a sports drama Jersey, has wished fans. He turned into a stylish Santa Claus and then posed a wish for fans.

In the series of pictures, he is seen wearing a black colour overcoat pared with a black stripped shirt. Shahid is looking very dapper. As soon as he shared the pictures, fans and celebs also dropped comments. His co actor from Jersey Mrunal Thakur also wished him. ‘Merry Christmas’ was written by his Kabir Singh co actor Kiara Advani. He captioned the post as ‘Merry Christmas. . From Sasha Santa .’ A fan wrote, “This Santa is fire.” The actor enjoys a huge fan following.

Well, talking about his upcoming film Jersey, it is a south remake with the same name. The trailer was loved by fans.

Take a look at the post here:

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey also features Pankaj Kapur essaying a pivotal role. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a failed cricketer who decides to reinvent his cricketing career in his late 30s. Despite everyone being skeptical about his ability, he single-handedly leads his team towards victory. The film is releasing on December 31 this year.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s energy is contagious at Jersey’s promotional event; See the pics to believe