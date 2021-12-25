Christmas 2021: Taimur Ali Khan holds on to daddy Saif Ali Khan in the perfect family pic during Xmas lunch

The Kapoors are known for hosting a grand lunch every year on Christmas which is attended by the entire clan and often makes it to the headlines. And this year was no different as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain and others came together to spend Christmas with the entire family. While the celebs were seen making their way to Shashi Kapoor’s house for the family lunch, we have now got our hands on the first family pic from the annual lunch.

Shared by Armaan Jain, it was a perfect frame worthy pic featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Karisma Kapoor, etc. While it was difficult to take eyes off this adorable pic, Taimur was seen holding on to daddy Saif Ali Khan and it was all about unconditional love. Interestingly, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor had given the family lunch a miss. Besides, it was Kareena’s younger son Taimur Ali Khan’s debut at the Kapoor family lunch, however, he was missing in this family pic.

Take a look at Kapoor’s family pic from the Christmas lunch:

To note, Kareena had recently made the headlines as she was diagnosed with COVID 19 early this month. While she was in complete isolation for around two weeks, she admitted missing hugging her kids. The Jab We Met actor had recently recovered from the deadly virus and this was her first appearance post her battle with COVID 19.