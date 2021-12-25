Christmas 2021: Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain make heads turn with their style at Kapoor family's Xmas lunch; PICS

It’s that time of the year when the whole Kapoor families come together and celebrate Christmas. This is their family ritual which they follow happily. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been tested negative, along with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh was spotted at the mansion to celebrate the festival. Another couple Tara Sutaria along with beau Aadar Jain, who is one of the most loved couples in town, was also spotted today. They were seen arriving at the Kapoors’ annual Christmas lunch.

The duo was seen making a style statement. Tara opted for a white dress and paired it with brown colour heels. She completed the look by keeping her hair open and opting for subtle makeup. The actress was undoubtedly looking gorgeous while Aadar was seen wearing a multi coloured shirt and white pants. He completed the look with a pair of sunglasses. Both pose for the shutterbugs with a smile. The couple looked adorable together. Earlier, Karisma Kapoor with her daughter has also arrived for the lunch.

To note, Aadar Jain made his acting debut with the film ‘Hello Charlie’. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain and debutante Shhloka Pandit with Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles.

On the work front, Tara will be seen next in Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. She also has Ek Villain 2 with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani. Besides this, she was last seen in the Hindi remake of RX 100 with Ahan Shetty.

