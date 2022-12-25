Christmas 2022: Décoration ideas to borrow from Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other Bollywood stars
Here we present some interesting decoration ideas from Bollywood's beloved stars including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others, to borrow this Christmas season.
Christmas 2022 is finally here. The most-loved festive season of the year brings a lot of joy and peace, along with the hopes for a great following year. When it comes to Bollywood, the industry's most celebrated stars have always made sure that they celebrate Christmas in style. The B'town celebs, who dearly love this season of the year, have also been treating their fans with the glimpses of their celebrations, every years. The fans, on the other hand, eagerly look forward for the same.
Here we present some decoration ideas that you can borrow from Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others, this Christmas...
Alia Bhatt's 'snow-clad' Christmas tree
The celebrated actor, who is extremely fond of the Christmas season, has always celebrated the festival at her cozy Mumbai pad in style. Last year, Alia Bhatt and her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt opted for a white and green Christmas tree to decorate their house. The tree was decorated with gorgeous white string lights, and gift boxes around it. The stunning decoration has definitely reminded us of the snow-clad European Christmas season. Have a look...
Kareena Kapoor Khan's vintage-style Christmas dining table
Last Christmas season, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a vintage-style decoration for her Christmas dining table. In the picture, you can see the actress's grand dining table which is filled with beautiful red candles and red roses, that truly oozes vintage vibes. Check it out...
