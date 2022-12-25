Christmas 2022: Kareena Kapoor drops a video of Saif Ali Khan playing guitar; Jeh's appearance is UNMISSABLE
On Sunday afternoon, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and dropped a cool video of Saif Ali Khan playing his guitar.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently jetted off to an undisclosed location with their kids, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan to celebrate Christmas. It looks like the duo has ditched the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch. They are spending time with their best friends and the kids. On Sunday afternoon, Kareena took to Instagram and dropped a cool video of Saif playing his guitar.
Kareena Kapoor offers a glimpse of her Christmas celebration with family
Every year, Bebo is seen spending Christmas day with her girls and the Kapoor family. But this time, she jetted off for the holidays with her husband and their kids. She took to her handle and shared a glimpse of the celebration. In the video, Saif is seen playing his guitar like a pro! Dressed in white kurta-pajamas and a shawl, the actor is seen enjoying the session thoroughly. Interestingly, his son Jeh, dressed in a pink night suit, adorably photobombs the video. While he walks towards his father, their dog licks Jeh's face and his expressions are all things cute.
Sharing the video with fans, Bebo wrote, "The best way to Christmas... is with my love playing the guitar… And having my babies and best friends around. Love, light, and music to all…Merry Christmas everyone." Have a look:
Soon after she shared the video, fans were seen dropping lovely comments on it. They were all hearts for Saif's skills. A fan commented, "Saif is a Vibe." Another fan wrote, "Keeping it classy as always."
Work front
Kareena is all set to be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next Devotion of Suspect X. She will mark her OTT debut with this one. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in key roles. Apart from this, she has The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu, and Hansal Mehta's untitled next. On the other hand, Saif will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas, Kriti and Sunny Singh.
