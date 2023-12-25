Christmas 2023: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor share romantic moment; Ayan Mukerji, Pooja Bhatt Soni Razdan, Shaheen have a blast
On Christmas, Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle to share some lovely pictures with her family members including husband Ranbir Kapoor. Let's find out more.
Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular and successful actresses in Bollywood. Apart from that, she is also a family-oriented person. On the special occasion of Christmas, the Brahmastra actress took to social media to share several love-filled pictures with her family members including hubby Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Let's check out.
Alia Bhatt celebrates Christmas
Today on Christmas, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share some lovely pictures with her family members as she celebrates the occasion. One of the pictures featured a romantic moment between Alia and Ranbir Kapoor as he kisses her. Another one has Alia posing with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The actress also posted a selfie with her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.
The caption read, "grateful for this bunch.. grateful for so so much..merry merry christmas & happy happy always"
Check out her post!
Shaheen Bhatt also shared PICS
Shaheen Bhatt also shared some pictures from the family's Christmas celebration. The pictures also feature her father Mahesh Bhatt and her sister Pooja Bhatt. She captioned it, "Feliz Navidad."
Check out her post!
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's work front
Alia was recently seen in Karan Johar's romantic comedy-drama film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which turned out to be a massive critical and commercial success. It also starred Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Anjali Anand. This year, she also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot. The actress is currently shooting for Vasan Bala's jailbreak drama Jigra which she is also co-producing with Karan Johar.
Ranbir, on the other hand, was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which has emerged as a major commercial success. The film marked his first collaboration with Reddy and it also starred Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Saloni Batra, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Shakti Kapoor among others.
