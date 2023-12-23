Christmas 2023: INSIDE Priyanka Chopra's holiday dinner with Nick Jonas; Malti Marie gets a swanky toy car
Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures, giving a sneak-peek into her life lately. She posted pics of Malti Marie, and also shared glimpses of her holiday dinner with Nick Jonas.
While Priyanka Chopra is quite active on social media, it has been a while since she posted pictures of herself and her family. Much to fans’ delight, she finally shared some pictures on Instagram, giving fans a sneak-peek into her life lately. As the Desi Girl geared up for Christmas 2023, she enjoyed a fun-filled holiday dinner with her hubby Nick Jonas and their friends. She also shared some lovely pictures of their daughter Malti Marie.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ holiday dinner with friends
On Saturday morning, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures. The first one shows her sitting on her hubby Nick Jonas’ lap during the dinner with their loved ones. The joy on PeeCee’s face is simply unmissable! She is seen in a white pantsuit for the occasion, while Nick wore a black blazer over a black-and-white sweater.
The party was hosted by Morgan Stewart McGraw, and in the next picture, Priyanka is seen in a candid moment with her. Another picture shared by Priyanka gives a glimpse of the menu which included delicacies such as caviar and potato chips, tuna tartare, salad, steak and much more. Another picture showed the beautiful décor and the table setting.
Malti Marie’s customized toy car
That's not all! Priyanka also shared some cute glimpses of her daughter Malti Marie. In one of the pictures, Malti is seen sitting in a swanky BMW toy car which had her name customized on the number plate. The next picture shows her sitting on a swing, while another picture shows Priyanka holding Malti as they enjoy a day in the park. "Lately," captioned Priyanka, along with folded hand emojis.
Fans react to Priyanka Chopra’s latest Instagram post
Reacting to Priyanka Chopra’s latest pictures, one fan wrote, “Lovely Couple,” while another one commented, “Couple goals!!!” A third comment read, “The cutest family God bless u,” while another one commented, “We missed you and little Malti!!!”
On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.
ALSO READ: 10 Best Priyanka Chopra movies that are too hard to miss: Fashion to Dil Dhadakne Do
Star
Jake Gyllenhaal
NET Worth: ~ 34.99 MN USD (RS 290 cr)
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday. He took to Instagram to express his gratitude to his fans for their well wishes and shared a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Patrick Swayze on it. In the post, he teased his fans by hinting that he will be playing the role of John Dalton in th...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply