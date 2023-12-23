Christmas 2023: INSIDE Priyanka Chopra's holiday dinner with Nick Jonas; Malti Marie gets a swanky toy car

While Priyanka Chopra is quite active on social media, it has been a while since she posted pictures of herself and her family. Much to fans’ delight, she finally shared some pictures on Instagram, giving fans a sneak-peek into her life lately. As the Desi Girl geared up for Christmas 2023, she enjoyed a fun-filled holiday dinner with her hubby Nick Jonas and their friends. She also shared some lovely pictures of their daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ holiday dinner with friends

On Saturday morning, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures. The first one shows her sitting on her hubby Nick Jonas’ lap during the dinner with their loved ones. The joy on PeeCee’s face is simply unmissable! She is seen in a white pantsuit for the occasion, while Nick wore a black blazer over a black-and-white sweater.

The party was hosted by Morgan Stewart McGraw, and in the next picture, Priyanka is seen in a candid moment with her. Another picture shared by Priyanka gives a glimpse of the menu which included delicacies such as caviar and potato chips, tuna tartare, salad, steak and much more. Another picture showed the beautiful décor and the table setting.

Malti Marie’s customized toy car

That's not all! Priyanka also shared some cute glimpses of her daughter Malti Marie. In one of the pictures, Malti is seen sitting in a swanky BMW toy car which had her name customized on the number plate. The next picture shows her sitting on a swing, while another picture shows Priyanka holding Malti as they enjoy a day in the park. "Lately," captioned Priyanka, along with folded hand emojis.

Fans react to Priyanka Chopra’s latest Instagram post

Reacting to Priyanka Chopra’s latest pictures, one fan wrote, “Lovely Couple,” while another one commented, “Couple goals!!!” A third comment read, “The cutest family God bless u,” while another one commented, “We missed you and little Malti!!!”

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

