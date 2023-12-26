Christmas 2023: Malaika Arora celebrates with Arjun Kapoor, Arhaan; Suhana Khan joins Ananya Panday’s luncheon
Social media is buzzing with inside glimpses from Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's Christmas party, Ananya Panday's festive luncheon, and Khushi Kapoor's celebration.
Christmas Day has come and gone, and Bollywood celebrities embraced the festive spirit with full enthusiasm. Some jetted off to foreign destinations, while others orchestrated lavish feasts and parties in the comfort of their homes. Inside glimpses from these celebrations have now surfaced on the internet. Malaika Arora marked the occasion with Arjun Kapoor and her son, Arhaan Khan, Ananya Panday hosted a delightful luncheon with the company of Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor curated her own festive soirée.
Inside Malaika Arora’s Christmas party with Arjun Kapoor and Arhaan Khan
Malaika Arora curated an intimate Christmas celebration last night, gracing the occasion in a sophisticated dark green velvet ensemble. Her home radiated festive charm with beautiful decorations. The gathering included her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, and her son, Arhaan Khan, alongside Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan Khan. The group captured the holiday spirit in stunning photographs.
Malaika also treated her followers to glimpses of the meticulously set table, and an array of delectable treats, topped off with a delightful cake. She shared a candid moment of herself and Arhaan indulging in the feast. The duo also struck a pose, with Arhaan donning a whimsical, long-pointed Santa hat.
