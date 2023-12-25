Christmas 2023: Malaika Arora, Kajol, Bipasha Basu, Arjun Kapoor, others give sneak-peek into their celebrations

People across the globe celebrate Christmas on December 25th which is a festival of joy and happiness. On this special occasion, several celebrities took to social media to extend their warm wishes and give a sneak peek into their celebration. It includes celebs like Malaika Arora, Sunny Deol, Khushi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Kajol, Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor among others.

Celebs wish on Christmas

Today, on Christmas, several celebrities took to Instagram to wish every a Merry Christmas and give a glimpse into their celebration. Malaika Arora shared a series of pictures that featured her holding a cake, as well as all the food and decorative items. The last pic featured her and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan with a husky dog. She captioned it, "MERRY CHRISTMAS love , happiness , good health to all"

Check out her post!

Bipasha Basu shared a collaborative post with her husband Karan Singh Grover which featured a video of the two having a blast with their daughter Devi in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and gifts.

Kajol shared some lovely pictures of herself as a 'Red riding hood' as she donned a red outfit. She captioned it, "More like Red riding hood with an attitude than Christmas but at least it’s RED ! Wishing u all a very #merrychristmas lots of peace and joy with a touch of sarcasm and just a tiny dot of drama/adventure.. that’s life!"

Sunny Deols and other celebs also wish Merry Christmas

Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol also took to Instagram to share a video of him sitting next to a giant and well-decorated Christmas tree. Sunny is also seen holding a cute teddy bear. He captioned it, "Merry Xmas (multiple red heart emojis)"

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram stories to wish everyone on Christmas. Prior to that, he shared some pictures of himself with his sister Anshula Kapoor as they enjoy a vacation in London. The post consisted of pics of the two as they have a great time in the country. He captioned it, "The Sibling Getaway…

@anshulakapoor"

Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor shared a picture donned in a lovely red outfit. In the caption, she mentioned what she wants for Christmas this year. "All I want for Christmas is cuddles", she wrote.

Other celebs including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Johar also extended their wishes.

