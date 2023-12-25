Christmas 2023: Raha sits on Alia Bhatt's lap; Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Agastya enjoy family lunch

On Christmas, the entire Kapoor family did a get together for a family lunch in Mumbai. Most of the names from the clan showed up for it including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently showed up at Kapoor family's Christmas lunch on a special day. On this occasion, they unveiled their daughter Raha's face for the first time in front of the media. Her adorable pictures have since gone viral on the internet. Now, Aadar Jain has shared a picture from the lunch featuring the Kapoor clan including Karisma Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, and others.

Inside PIC of Kapoor Christmas family lunch

Today on Christmas, the Kapoor family did an evening lunch in Mumbai which was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, their daughter Raha, Aadar Jain, his girlfriend Alekha Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda Naveli, Zahan Kapoor and others. Aadar took to his Instagram story to share an amazing inside picture from the get-together. He captioned it, "Merry X-Mas (santa face and Christmas tree emoji)"

Check out the picture!

Picture courtesy: Aadar Jain Instagram

Navya Naveli Nanda also shared PICS

Navya Naveli Nanda also took to her Instagram to share a picture from the Christmas lunch. It featured her family members including her brother Agastya Nanda as well as Ranbir Kapoor. She captioned it, "A Merry Merry Christmas"

Check out her post!

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt revealed Raha's face

Right before the lunch, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed the face of their daughter Raha for the first time in front of the media. She was dressed in an adorable frock and red little shoes.

