Christmas 2023: Sidharth Malhotra kisses Kiara Advani; couple celebrates with Ashvini Yardi and friends-PICS

The Bollywood fraternity seems to be filled with zest as Christmas is being celebrated today. From Soha Ali Khan to Bipasha Basu, many celebrities have been sharing glimpses lately of how they are rejoicing in the festive spirit.

The next in line is actor actress Kiara Advani, who dropped heartfelt picture of her Christmas celebrations with her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra. Notably, this festive season marks the actress’ first Christmas celebrations with Sidharth post their wedding earlier this year. Have a look at their love-soaked picture inside.

Kiara Advani is Christmas-ready in red dress, Sidharth Malhotra showers kisses on her

Actress Kiara Advani seems to be all set for her first Christmas celebrations post-wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. On the occasion, she took to her Instagram account to drop some endearing pictures with her hubby, and needless to say, they are too adorable to be missed. “Merry Christmas,” she wrote while dropping the photograph.

While the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress seems to be set to celebrate the day in a Christmas-themed outfit, with a red dress, white heart-shaped stilettos, and a reindeer headband, Malhotra too chose to coordinate with his wife’s outfit, by wearing red colored pants and a black t-shirt. In the image, the duo can be seen enveloped in each other's arms and loving husband Sidharth Malhotra plants a kiss on Advani’s cheeks. Have a look at the love-soaked photo right here.

Other pictures from the duo’s Christmas celebrations with their friends and Ashvini Yardi have also surfaced online. Notably, the images ooze nothing but pure love. Check them out here.



About the love journey of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

The lovebirds had starred in the film Shershaah together, and notably, they were seen playing each other’s love interest in the movie. Back in 2021, rumors were abuzz that they were dating each other but Sidharth and Kiara chose to remain tight-lipped about their personal lives.

Time flew by and the duo decided to take their relationship to the next level by tying the nuptial knot this year in February at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Later, Kiara also took to her Instagram account to share with her fans about her ‘permanent booking’ with the Hasee Toh Phasee star.

