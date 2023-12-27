Christmas 2023: Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif beam with joy in PICS from their celebration at home
The inside photo of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Christmas celebrations exude warmth and happiness as they strike wide smiles for the camera. Check out!
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Apart from their acting craft, the celebrity couple enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well. On various special occasions, the duo drops glimpses, sending their admirers into frenzy. Yet again, the pictures of the Christmas celebrations of the adorable couple have left fans to go gaga over them.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Christmas celebrations are all things pure
Today, on December 27, renowned celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala took to Instagram stories to offer glimpses of her Christmas shenanigans with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The first story features Katrina adorably clicking a magnificent selfie with the instructor, featuring a well-adorned Christmas tree in the background.
In the second picture posted, the couple is beaming wide smiles for the camera as they pose for the camera with Yasmin. The photograph features a well-decorated room with pendant lights in the background. In addition to this, gifts are also seen in the background.
Take a look:
On the occasion of Christmas, Katrina is seen wearing a stylish red floral top paired with denim, white sneakers and open tresses. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, kept it casual in a white t-shirt and blue jogger pants. The Sam Bahadur look of the actor adds to his effortless charm as he is seen donning a stylish cap.
The power couple, Katrina and Vicky, have had quite an eventful year.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's work front
Speaking of Katrina, the actress was last seen in the action-packed entertainer Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma.
Currently, she is gearing up for her next highly anticipated collaboration with Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The promising, thrilling drama will hit theaters on January 12, 2024.
Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal witnessed two big back-to-back releases with Sam Bahadur and Dunki. The Meghna Gulzar’s directorial garnered him much acclaim and appreciation for his portrayal of the role of Sam Manekshaw.
Furthermore, Dunki, led by Shah Rukh Khan also starring Vicky, is receiving a lukewarm response at the box-office.
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor asked everyone how much Animal will earn at box office; Pranay Reddy Vanga speaks on Animal Park
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to romance Triptii Dimri in Aashiqui 3; Anurag Basu & Bhushan Kumar film on floors in 2024
entertainment
Koffee with Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Sharmila Tagore wants THESE two actresses to portray her role in her biopic