Christmas 2023: Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif beam with joy in PICS from their celebration at home

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Apart from their acting craft, the celebrity couple enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well. On various special occasions, the duo drops glimpses, sending their admirers into frenzy. Yet again, the pictures of the Christmas celebrations of the adorable couple have left fans to go gaga over them.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Christmas celebrations are all things pure

Today, on December 27, renowned celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala took to Instagram stories to offer glimpses of her Christmas shenanigans with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The first story features Katrina adorably clicking a magnificent selfie with the instructor, featuring a well-adorned Christmas tree in the background.

In the second picture posted, the couple is beaming wide smiles for the camera as they pose for the camera with Yasmin. The photograph features a well-decorated room with pendant lights in the background. In addition to this, gifts are also seen in the background.

On the occasion of Christmas, Katrina is seen wearing a stylish red floral top paired with denim, white sneakers and open tresses. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, kept it casual in a white t-shirt and blue jogger pants. The Sam Bahadur look of the actor adds to his effortless charm as he is seen donning a stylish cap.

The power couple, Katrina and Vicky, have had quite an eventful year.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's work front

Speaking of Katrina, the actress was last seen in the action-packed entertainer Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Currently, she is gearing up for her next highly anticipated collaboration with Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The promising, thrilling drama will hit theaters on January 12, 2024.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal witnessed two big back-to-back releases with Sam Bahadur and Dunki. The Meghna Gulzar’s directorial garnered him much acclaim and appreciation for his portrayal of the role of Sam Manekshaw.

Furthermore, Dunki, led by Shah Rukh Khan also starring Vicky, is receiving a lukewarm response at the box-office.