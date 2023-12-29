Christmas 2023: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif make for adorable couple in unseen PICS with Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi

On December 25, the festival of Christmas was celebrated with much enthusiasm globally. However, the pictures from joyous celebrations of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif continue to stir the internet. A while back, Neha Dhupia dropped several candid pictures from their celebrations with the Kaushal family.

'Merry bunch' Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi on Christmas celebrations

Today, on December 29, Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram handle and crafted a carousel of pictures from the Christmas celebrations at home with the family of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. While sharing the post, she captioned it, “Our very merry bunch for life (accompanied by red hearts and nazar amulet emoji)

The post begins with the adorable couples - Neha and Angad Bedi and Vicky and Kat beaming wide smiles for the camera. Up next is the picture of Vicky planting a sweet kiss on his mother’s head while she poses with Angad and Sunny Kaushal who looks cute in a Santa cap, followed by Vicky and Angad exuding Punjabi swag in the picture.

Take a look:

The following picture features Vicky donning a Santa cap while posing with loving wife Katrina hand-in-hand along with Neha and Angad. The next picture features Vicky’s parents and Katrina’s mother posing for a perfect family picture with Vicky, Sunny and Angad. In another picture, Vicky-Angad are seen goofing around whilst the post concludes with a happy picture of Vicky, Neha and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra as they are caught amidst a hysterical laughter.

In the pictures posted, while Neha and Angad are seen twinning in blue night suits and Vicky and Katrina twinned in white T-Shirt and blue denims.

The post shared by Neha left fans visibly overjoyed as they couldn’t resist reacting to it. A fan commented, “Our most favourite people!!!! We love you guys!!! May this friendship and bond always remain”, another fan wrote, “Waao....alll favourites in one frame” and a third fan commented, “Thank you Neha for these gorgeous pics!!!!”

On the work front, while Vicky is currently enjoying the release of his two back to back big releases, Sam Bahadur and Dunki; Katrina Kaif after Tiger 3 is looking forward to the release of her next Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will release on Jan 12, 2024.

