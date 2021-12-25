On Christmas, Ira Khan gets mushy with Nupur Shikhare as they paint town red with love

It’s Christmas today and the entire world is taken over by the festive vibe. In fact, even the social media is abuzz with posts extending wishes for the festival along with pics giving a glimpse of the Christmas celebrations. Not just commoners, but celebs have also been busy celebrating the festival with their loved ones and their social media handles are proof of it. Joining them, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has also taken to Instagram to give a glimpse of her Christmas celebration.

The star kid, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram story and shared a mushy pic with beau Nupur Shikhare on the occasion of Christmas, In the pic, the lovebirds were seen twinning in red and green coloured sweatshirts and denims as they posed with a well lit tree. This isn’t all. Nupur and Ira were seen painting the town red with their love as the young lady planted a kiss on her beau’s cheeks. She captioned the image as “Happy Christmas eve-eve”.

Take a look at Ira Khan’s Christmas celebration pic:

To note, Ira and Nupur have been dating each other for a while now and they are going strong with their relationship. In fact, the couple is often seen sharing mushy posts for each other and their mushy romance is a treat for the fans. For the uninitiated, Nupur happens to be a fitness trainer and have found love in each other during the lockdown. The young fitness trainer is said to be training with Sushmita Sen for a long time now.

