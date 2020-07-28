  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Christopher Nolan's Tenet's release in India still remains undecided

An India release date for the Christopher Nolan-directed Tenet is still undecided, although the film has locked August 26 for release across 70 countries before opening in select cities in the US on September 3.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: July 28, 2020 05:40 pm
Christopher Nolan's Tenet's release in India still remains undecidedChristopher Nolan's Tenet's release in India still remains undecided
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The makers don't have plans to release "Tenet" in China yet.

Right now, Warner Bros. studio have announced that the film will launch across theatres in 70 territories including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia and the UK, confirms a report in variety.com.

India apart, release schedules for the film have not been announced in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Last week, the studio shared that "Tenet" would not have a traditional global day-and-date release.

"Tenet", which stars Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, has been described as "an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage". The second trailer of the film came with hints of 'inversion' versus time travel as a part of survival.

The latest trailer of the action thriller gives a glimpse into the mission that the protagonist secret agents, essayed by Pattinson and Washington, embark on, in a time-bending mission to prevent World War III.

The support cast includes Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. The film has been shot across seven countries -- India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.

Also Read: Christopher Nolan's Tenet to hit the theatres internationally in August before US debut

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement